Theodore H. DeLaunay, 81, of Pinehurst and formerly Rockland County, N.Y., passed peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Born in the Bronx on Jan. 29, 1941, he was the son of the late Theodore J. and Rita Gelhaus DeLaunay. Ted grew up in Rockland County, and after high school served in the U.S. Army. He received an early Honorable Discharge when the passing of his father called him home to take care of the family.
Shortly after his return home, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Gamboli, on June 25, 1959. Ted started to work for the company then called Lederle, now Pfizer, a career that lasted 37 years. After his retirement in 1998, he moved to the Poconos before settling in Pinehurst in 2011.
Up until his cancer diagnosis in March 2022, Ted was an active member of the FirstHealth Fitness community. He had always been an athletic man, having completed three marathons and a triathlon.
Ted was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and loved riding with his sons. In his retirement, he enjoyed country line dancing and after moving to Pinehurst, Ted took to teaching country line dancing at the Moore County Senior Center. When not dancing, Ted could be found tending to his (or his neighbor’s) yard or sneaking desserts.
Ted was the loving husband of Jean DeLaunay, his wife of 63 years. He is survived by their three sons, Ted DeLaunay, Jimmy DeLaunay, wife Holly, and Rick DeLaunay, wife Maureen. He was the grandfather of Katie, Jimmy, Joe, Lauren, Megan and Tommy (“Quack-Quack”). Ted is also survived by his two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Nora. He was the brother of Kay, husband John, Rita and Steve, wife Jaquie.
He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy.
The family will receive friends at the Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, on Saturday, July 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Ted’s request to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
