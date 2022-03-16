Theodore F. Ringsdorf

Theodore F. “Ted” Ringsdorf, 82, of Pinehurst, passed suddenly, at his home, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Born in Luzerne, Pa., Sept. 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Theodore and Dorothy Cooper Ringsdorf. Ted was a standout athlete in high school which earned him the nickname “Terrible Ted” for his fearsome play as quarterback. He received over a dozen football scholarship offers including Notre Dame and Indiana University, where he ultimately decided to attend.
Ted went on to work for The Jamie Corporation as a plant manager specializing in juvenile furniture. This was a career that led to him managing plants for Gerber Baby Furniture in Pennsylvania and New York. In 1987, Ted relocated to Pinehurst, where he worked as a general manager for Kolcraft in Aberdeen.
After his retirement in 1998, he started Pinetree Shuttle Service, which he owned and operated from 2000 – 2015. Ted was an avid golfer his whole life and enjoyed his memberships at Irem Country Club, in Pennsylvania, and at Southern Pines Country Club, in North Carolina. He enjoyed his “weekends away” to the beach and always loved to laugh and share a good joke. He enjoyed good Italian food, but his favorite thing was watching his grandchildren play sports.
Ted was the loving husband of Sibyl Lee Ringsdorf. He was the father of Ted Ringsdorf (Lynn), Liane Rudd (Mark), Brian Ringsdorf (Cortney), Jeremey Stanton (Megan) and Jessica McCann (James). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Eric, Jennifer, Owen, Oliver, Savannah, Autumn, David and Hannah. Ted was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean James, of Kingston, Pa., and Betty Lou Krauser, of Torrance, Calif.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines, on Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
