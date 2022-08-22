Thelma M. Short

Thelma Mae McKenzie Short, on Aug. 19, 2022, came to the end of a long and rich life.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roland Jack Short; sister Shirley Oldham (husband Donald, deceased); daughter, Judy Loyd (Ken); son, Tim Short (Renee’); grandchildren, Jennifer Kirby (Matt), Amanda Talbert (Stephen), Emma Short and Jessie Short; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Evan and Ryan Kirby, and Brianna and Hunter Talbert. Thelma was like a second mother to Joy Clayton, a life-long friend. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Nan McDonald (Dan), Ellis McKenzie (Addie) and Elsie Black (Lacey).
Thelma was the daughter of Jesse and Ada McKenzie, who lived in the Pinehurst area before there was a Pinehurst. Her family were among the early Scottish settlers of Moore County, and her father’s mill was a central gathering place for the community until his untimely death in 1935. Thelma’s mother diligently provided for her family for many years through the Great Depression and beyond, sharing the values that would give them everything life would require.
In 1952, Thelma married Roland Jack Short, and for nearly 70 years they lived, loved and labored faithfully side by side. Before marriage, Thelma worked in medical records at St. Joseph Hospital and also for Dr. Francis Owens.
Thelma was crucial to the family business, J.B. Short Flooring (now J.B. Short Carpet One) and was beloved by customers and employees alike. She was known for her unerring taste, and had long standing relationships with customers who returned time after time for Jack’s master craftsmanship and her guidance.
She and Jack put only their faith ahead of their family and business. At Beulah Hill Baptist Church they filled many roles over the years. Prominent among those were serving in the church bus ministry, directing Christmas plays, and teaching.
Even with the demands of many obligations, they were privileged to enjoy some memorable trips, including Mexico, China, Niagara Falls, Amish country and more. Closer to home, they enjoyed many years of camping at Morrow Mountain, and later retreated to Maggie Valley whenever they could. Thelma’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have a wealth of memories, stories and life lessons to treasure. And those will be passed on for generations to come.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m., at Beulah Hill Baptist Church, with a visitation starting at 1 p.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice.
The family would like to express deepest gratitude to a host of caregivers who have met every need of Jack and Thelma for many months. In particular, thanks go to Heidy Cortez-Gomez and Mary Richardson and to hospice nurse Noreen Krick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.