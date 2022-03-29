Thelma L. Butler

Thelma Louise (weesie) Moore Butler, 86, of Moneta, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 25, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born August 20, 1935, in Moore County, and moved to Greensboro, where she retired from the North Carolina Department of Revenue after 30-plus years of dedicated service.
She loved living at the lake, traveling the world, playing the best game of golf, singing in the choir and spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, was also fond of visiting Boat Church and Mount Ivy Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Carlton Butler; three children, Candida Butler Ellis (Mike), Carlton C. Butler Jr (Kim) and Cynthia Butler Warner (Cress); five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jerry Moore (Deloris); and sister, Shelvia McAnulty (Jerry).
Memorial services were conducted 1 p.m, Monday, March 28, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121, with Pastor David Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in memory of Thelma Louise Butler be made to Kindred Hospice, 5330 Peters Creek Road, Suite D1, Roanoke VA 24019 or Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS) NE Mid Atlantic Region, P.O. Box 22470, NY, NY 10087-2470.
Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
