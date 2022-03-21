Thelma G. Mabe

Thelma Greene “Peggy” Mabe, 81, of Biscoe, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Spring Arbor of Albemarle.
Mrs. Mabe was born in Ellerbe, to Hugh Pate and Pearl Davis Greene on May 15, 1940. After working several years in the industrial dector, she bravely returned to school and received her GED at Montgomery Community College and then continued her education at Sandhills Community College, receiving an Associate degree. She then achieved an RN/BSN from UNC-Chapel Hill, which allowed her to attain employment with FirstHealth of the Carolinas as a registered nurse. She eventually became an outcomes management professional, an achievement of which she was very proud and worked very hard for. Her career with FirstHealth lasted 29 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Braxton Greene; sisters, Hughleen Greene and Mary Greene Allred Clark; and stepson, Johnny Lendon Mabe (Tina Mabe).
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Johnny Rufus Mabe, of the home; daughter, Patti Parsons (Ronnie), of Seven Lakes; and son, Ken Greene (Patty Maness), of Asheboro; sisters, Nancy Davis Greene and Gloria Ann Robinson (James); her grandchildren, Tia Parsons Abel, Sheryl Parsons, Angela Mabe Cook, Jamie Mabe, Seth Mabe and Frances Greene Scheil; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 23, at Phillips Funeral Home, from 5-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ron Chaney officiating. Burial will follow in the Biscoe Cemetery.
Family and friends can send flowers or, instead, memorials can be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, 1150 Okeewemee Road, Troy, NC 27371, or charity of one's choice.
The Mabe family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star.
