Thelma G. Mabe

Thelma Greene “Peggy” Mabe, 81, of Biscoe, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Spring Arbor of Albemarle.

Mrs. Mabe was born in Ellerbe, to Hugh Pate and Pearl Davis Greene on May 15, 1940. After working several years in the industrial dector, she bravely returned to school and received her GED at Montgomery Community College and then continued her education at Sandhills Community College, receiving an Associate degree. She then achieved an RN/BSN from UNC-Chapel Hill, which allowed her to attain employment with FirstHealth of the Carolinas as a registered nurse. She eventually became an outcomes management professional, an achievement of which she was very proud and worked very hard for. Her career with FirstHealth lasted 29 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Braxton Greene; sisters, Hughleen Greene and Mary Greene Allred Clark; and stepson, Johnny Lendon Mabe (Tina Mabe).

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Johnny Rufus Mabe, of the home; daughter, Patti Parsons (Ronnie), of Seven Lakes; and son, Ken Greene (Patty Maness), of Asheboro; sisters, Nancy Davis Greene and Gloria Ann Robinson (James); her grandchildren, Tia Parsons Abel, Sheryl Parsons, Angela Mabe Cook, Jamie Mabe, Seth Mabe and Frances Greene Scheil; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren. 

Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 23, at Phillips Funeral Home, from 5-7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ron Chaney officiating. Burial will follow in the Biscoe Cemetery.

Family and friends can send flowers or, instead, memorials can be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, 1150 Okeewemee Road, Troy, NC 27371, or charity of one's choice.

The Mabe family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days