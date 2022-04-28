Terry L. Owens

Terry Lee Owens, 68, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, surrounded by family.
Terry was a financial planner and owned and operated Owens and Associates, in Southern Pines. He was also a member of the Southern Pines Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Owens; and a brother, Tony Owens, of Mooresboro.
The family will receive friends at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, from 4 to 5 p.m., Friday, April 29.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 30, at Chester Memorial Gardens in Chester, S.C.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
