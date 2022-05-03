Terry G. Anderson

Terry George Anderson, 55, of Seven Lakes, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
He was born March 3, 1967, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to the late George Russell Anderson and the late Audrey Stone Anderson.
Terry was a 1985 graduate of Pinecrest High School, where he played varsity football. He continued to be involved in Pinecrest’s Football program as a fan and chain member. For a man that hated roses, he owned and operated his own landscape and irrigation business with his son, Alex, which he loved doing so much.
He was a devoted and protective father to his children, and to their friends. He loved making inappropriate jokes, NASCAR racing, N.C. State, building trains, spending time on the lake fishing and attending rock and country music concerts with his wife, Gabrielle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Gabrielle Santos Anderson; his children, Alex Anderson, Victor Santos, Joe Santos and Amy Crawford (Austin); granddaughter, Aspen Stone Crawford. He is also survived by sisters, Wendy Anderson and Mari Anderson Spry (L.E.); nephews and nieces, Jarrod Anderson, Kelly Smith Gold, Shawn Chavis, Shannon Chavis, Dylan Spry and Jaxson Spry; his wife’s parents, Tom and Polly Kelly; and brother-in-law, Tom Kelly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Georgia Anderson Benson and Kelly Dawn Anderson; and his niece, Jennifer Lindsey Benson.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at Aberdeen First Baptist Church, with Pastor Daryl Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Terry’s name to Pinecrest Patriots Football, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
