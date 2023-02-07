Terrence Lee Isaacs, 76, of Pinewild, passed peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Terry was born on June 24, 1946, to his parents, the late Raymond and Edna Mae Isaacs, in Portland, Ore. After high school graduation in Portland, Terry attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, until he responded to the call to serve his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, receiving an honorable discharge as an E-5. Terry returned to Portland, where he resumed his studies and graduated from Portland State University.
On Aug. 12, 1977, he married Victoria “Vickie” Simmons and the two soon started a family.
Terry devoted his work life to a lengthy career in the manufacturing of industrial knives and blades, initially working for The Ohio Knife Company. He then founded Beaver State Knife Co., which he ultimately sold to International Knife and Saw. After moving to Florence, S.C., with IKS, the company planned to downsize the Florence operation, necessitating Terry and Vickie to move to the Massachusetts corporate headquarters. This downsizing would have caused extensive layoffs for many long term, dedicated employees in Florence. Terry and three friends blended their various supportive industry backgrounds and purchased a major portion of IKS, thereby securing jobs for many employees at risk. From that point on, Terry and his three co-owners of IKS were affectionately known by the employees as “The 4 Amigos.”
Along with his dedication to his career, Terry loved his family, his friends and golf, a game he embraced at around 9 years of age. As retirement age loomed, Terry and Vickie made the decision to move to Pinehurst, a final dream come true. Aside from being on a golf course, Terry especially enjoyed a day on a river fly-fishing. While still living in Oregon, he helped found the “City Kids Fishing Club” under the auspices of Boys and Girls Clubs. This generous group of men spread their love of the outdoors to inner city youths, taking them on day fishing outings and twice a year camping trips.
Terry is survived by his wife, Vickie; his son, Zachary and his wonderful daughter-in law, Ellis; and his stepsons, David and Mark Remington. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Wyatt, Kalina, Gillian, Thomas and Guinevere; and five great-grands.
Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Isaacs; and sister, Charlene Notos.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 10, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Southern Pines.
