Teddy L. Jordan

Teddy Lee Jordan 68, of Seven Lakes, passed away peacefully, in his home, with his loving wife by his side on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Ted was predeceased by his father, Floyd Graham Jordan, in 2017; his mother, Frances Martin Jordan, in 2015; and brother, Allen Scott Jordan, in 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Jordan, of Seven Lakes; stepdaughter, Blair Barnhardt Wiggins; stepson, Bradley Barnhardt and wife, Ashley Barnhardt; and four grandchildren, Daicee Wiggins, Daelyn Wiggins, Cade Barnhardt and Kennedy Baldwin. Ted and his family were well-known owners of Jordan’s Catering in West End for many years. Jordan’s Catering takes great pride with their catering, food, and service as well as their generosity in the community.
Ted loved hunting, fishing, golfing, his wife and family, all of his friends, spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Otis. His grandchildren were the absolute sunshine of his life.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., at 1232 Flowers Road, Jackson Springs, with Pastor Kenneth McNeil officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private graveside service will be held at Eagle Springs Baptist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made in honor of Ted Jordan to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
