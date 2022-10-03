Ted A. Driggers

Ted Aaron Driggers, 24, of Cameron, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Doug Garner officiating.
Aaron was born in Pinehurst, on July 4, 1998, to Lynn “Kris” Driggers and the late Ted Wilson Driggers. Aaron was born and raised in Moore County. He graduated from Union Pines and entered the workforce as a welder at Catepillar, in Sanford, a job he was very proud of and enjoyed.
Aaron was a gentle soul and was always willing to help anyone in need. He met his soulmate, Aleisa, whom he loved very much. He was a global champion on Xbox and his friendships spanned the globe.
He will be sorely missed by his mother, family, fiancé and the many people whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his mother, Lynn “Kris” Driggers; sister, Kasey Peckenpaugh (Kevin), of Sanford; brothers, Travis Driggers (Amber), of Vass, Patrick Driggers, of South Carolina; fiancé, Aleisa Warner, of Cameron; several nieces and nephews; best friends, William Belton IV, Noah Taber and Daylynne Taber, Justin Martin and Joram Reyes and a host of other friends.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
