Sylvia Stout Harbin, 77, of Carthage, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Sylvia was born in Burlington, to Elvin & Beulah Stout. Sylvia retired from Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, and was a beloved mother, aunt, nana, wife and best friend to her fur baby, Fred.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Roy Harbin; daughter, Sherry Salyer; son, Michael Salyer (Teresa); stepchildren, Dana Harbin, John Harbin and Jerry Harbin (Julie); grandchildren, Troy Wilson, Amber Abernathy (Zack), Samantha Marsh (Brennon), Alex Salyer, Tyler Salyer (Kayla) and Lauren Salyer; daughter-in-law, Karen Salyer. She was a great-grandmother to Weston Salyer, Tate Salyer, Caiden Marsh, Teigan Marsh, Lillian Marsh, Journey Hardy and Josie Booth; five step-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren; a godson, David Barber (Ashley); four godgranddaughters, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Beulah Stout; her first husband, Louis Sayler; sisters, Julia Barnwell, Alene Rosencrans; brothers, Wayne Stout, Clinton Stout and Cecil Stout; and her son, Keith Sayler.
The family would like to thank Lawanda and Gail with hospice for their care and compassion for Mrs. Harbin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Sylvia Harbin to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, with burial to follow in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery in West End.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.