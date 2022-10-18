Sydney Hall Maddox, 84, died of complications from diabetes on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Coventry at St. Joseph of the Pines.
She was born August 27, 1938 in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of John A. and Eleanor (Phipps) Hall. Sydney grew up in Marshfield, Mass., and attended Derby Academy in Hingham, Mass., St. Mary's of the Mountains in Bethlehem, N.H., and went on to study at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). There she met and soon married William (Bill) Jennings Maddox II of Darien, Conn., and started their married life in Stamford, Conn.
Sydney and Bill relocated several times in the Northeast as Bill climbed the IBM career ladder, eventually settling in Redding, Conn., where they raised their family, William (Bill) J. Maddox III, John H. Maddox and Tracey Anne (Tammy) Maddox Kost.
As the children grew, Sydney began a career as a floral designer in Danbury and Monroe, Conn. Sydney and Bill retired in 1991, ultimately moving to Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton, S.C., where they enjoyed an active retired life of golf and community service for the next 25 years.
In 2019, Sydney relocated to Southern Pines, to be closer to her daughter, Tammy (Maddox) Kost.
In addition to her parents, Sydney was predeceased by her husband, Bill.
She is survived by her children, William J. Maddox III, of San Francisco, John H. Maddox of Morris Plains, N.J., and Tammy Maddox Kost, of Southern Pines; a sister, Eleanor (Twoie) Ridgway, of Friday Harbor, Wash.; six grandchildren, Olivia (Maddox) Mangino, Thomas Maddox, Mark Maddox, Kyle Kost, Dylan Kost and Kaitlyn Kost; great-grandchild, Taytum Kost; and many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held at a date to be determined in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.