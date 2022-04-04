Syble Marilyn (Jiles) Corley, 99, of Pinehurst, went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Douglas Corley; brother, Jack Jiles and Raymond Longbotham Jr.; sister, Pat Richardson; her only daughter, Janice Marie (Peterson) Deisher; and granddaughter, Paige Diane (Hees) Lovell.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, Larry Jiles, of Hemet, Calif.; and sister, Shirley McLaughlin of Albuquerque, N.M.; stepchildren, Craig Corley, of Athens, Texas, and Steve Corley of Duncanville, Texas; son-in-law, Mike Deisher of Edgewood, Texas; grandsons Greg Hees and wife, Kathy, of Tucson, Ariz,, and Scott Hees and wife, Lisa, of Pinehurst; step-granddaughters, Kelly Corley and husband, Chris, of Austin, Texas, and Leigh Ann Corley, of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Amanda Banks and husband, Brandon, of Fayetteville, Ark., Cameron Hees, of Aberdeen, Connor Hees, of Charlotte, and Keelan Smith, of McKinney, Texas; and great-great-grandson, Bradley Banks, of Fayetteville, Ark.
Marilyn was born in Post, Texas, on Jan. 1,1923. She was one of six children of Lynn and Sibyl Jiles. She graduated from Burleson High School and moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she started her first job at Montgomery Ward’s department store warehouse as a roller-skate-wearing order fulfillment clerk.
In her later years, Marilyn lived with her sister Pat in Albuquerque, N.M., where they enjoyed daily high stakes bingo at the casino. Marilyn was a loyal Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. When she moved to Pinehurst, Marilyn would take a nap during the day to watch West Coast games that started at 10 p.m.
Marilyn was always kind and friendly to everyone she met. We will all deeply miss her, but she will be in our thoughts, stories and hearts for the rest of our days.
Marilyn will lay in rest next to her daughter, Janice Deisher, in Edgewood, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 11, with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, of Wills Point, Texas, and Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
