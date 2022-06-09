Susan K. Zanetti, 70, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully with her husband, Norman Zanetti, by her side at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Susan was the daughter of Barbara A. Brown and George A. Koslow. She was sister to Karen Koslow, Ruth Koslow, Stephen Koslow and Mark Koslow. She was mother to Nina K. Bain and Richard Cody Hallett. She was grandmother to Cole Bain, Erica Bain, Kayson Hallett and Soryn Hallett.
Susan grew up in the town of Foxborough, Mass., and then raised her own family in the town of Plainville, Mass. Susan was a dedicated mother, making sure that her children grew up in a happy, stable home. In her free time she enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens and riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle. After her children grew up, she moved down to Pinehurst to enjoy her retirement with her new husband, Norman Zanetti.
She became heavily involved with the local garden club and at the hospice gardens. She traveled the world with her husband Norman, and enjoyed a very active lifestyle, along with making many new friends in her new hometown.
After a 30-year remission of cancer, unfortunately to return, she endured many complications up until her time of passing. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
A celebration of her life will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, on Saturday, June 18, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Hospice Gardens, FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road. Pinehurst, NC 28374.
