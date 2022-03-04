Susan Kaye Gribben, 68, of Ashville, Ohio, and formerly of West End, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Ohio Health Berger Hospital, in Circleville, Ohio.
Susan was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Cadillac, Mich., to the late John and Lauretta (Metzger) Morris. A graduate of Piqua High School in 1971, she continued her education at The Ohio State University, class of 1975, and later earned her master's degree from the University of Dayton. Susan retired from West End Elementary School, after teaching for over 30 years. She enjoyed being a member of the Sandhills Buckeye Club, the Senior Enrichment Center and the OSU Alumni Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Gribben; and her brother, Robert Morris. Susan is survived by her son, Jonathan (Emily) Gribben; grandchildren, Bella, Finnegan and Maureen, all of Ashville; sister, Jeri (Frank) Jankovsky; nephews, Nathan and Lucas; sister-in-law, Michelle Morris; she also leaves behind numerous family members, friends and former students.
Susan met Patrick, the love of her life, in Houston, Texas. After their only child Jonathan was born, the family lived in Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina. While Patrick owned and operated restaurants, Susan taught elementary school and the family settled in West End.
Susan touched the lives of many people. She shared her passion for learning with thousands of children over the years. Susan was very proud of her husband and son's military service. She was a great GiGi to Bella, Finnegan and Maureen. She recently moved back to Ohio to be closer to her three grandchildren, and Jonathan, and Emily.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, from 3-4 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, 4980 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, OH 43017, or The Ohio State University Foundation.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
