Stevie Lee Garner, 62, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, surrounded by his family.
Stevie was native of Moore County. He attended North Moore High School. Stevie served his country in the United States Army, a Specialist 4, paratrooper.
He was a welder by trade, working at Klopman Mills, K and M Machine Shop and DR Reynolds.
Stevie will be remembered for his smile, riding his motorcycle, enjoying life, good meals and family gatherings. Growing a vegetable garden each year was very important to him, as was sharing the harvest. Stevie will be missed by everyone he knew.
He was a son of the late Graham and Henrietta Moore Garner, and was preceded in death by brother, Randy Garner.
Stevie is survived by sons, Billy Garner and Jeremy Davis; girlfriend, Tanya Lawrance; sisters, Carol Culler and husband, Harold, Beverly Culler; brother, Eddie Garner and wife, Martha; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Needhams Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Arnold Comer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorial may be made to FirstHealth Hospice,150 Applecross Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Garner family.
Online condolences may be made at ww.pinesfunerals.com.
