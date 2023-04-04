Maj. Steven K. Pierce, 66, of Seven Lakes, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home on Friday, March 31, 2023, after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Steve was born in Traverse City, Mich., April 2, 1956, he was the son of the late Kneale Edward and Donna Jean Pierce. Steve was raised on a farm in Kingsley, Mich. He lost his father early in life, so he learned quickly to work hard and become a good provider.
In 1974, he graduated salutatorian from Kingsley High School and soon married his high school sweetheart, Debra L. Kreiser. Soon after graduation he joined the United States Army, studying medicine in order to pursue his dream of being a strong provider, loving husband, father and medical professional. In his 33 years in the Army, he honorably served in Desert Storm and multiple other deployments. Along with his years in the army, he spent 40 years in the nursing field caring for and educating others. He was an extraordinary man who made a huge impact on many people all over the United States and around the world.
Steve earned his Master of Science in nursing from Northern Michigan University, while raising a family and working in the nursing field and continuing his endeavors in the military. Over the years, he helped many people pursue their dreams through teaching and mentoring not only his children but many students, co-workers and friends. He has truly touched many people's lives. He lived such a full life that many people say he lived the life of three men.
Steve was a coach, mentor, educator, patriot, problem solver and collector with a devotion that surpassed many around him. Steve was a gentle giant among men. He was always there to help anyone with a smile and words of encouragement. He was most proud of his family, being a veteran, and the people that he helped to make their dreams a reality. He loved his military family with a bond that only people in the military understand. After retiring from nursing education in 2018, he dove deep into his favorite hobbies; collecting and selling antiques and collectibles and traveling with his wife and children. He enjoyed a new chapter of his life and that was spending time with Deb. She waited many years to get her husband all to herself. Their love really blossomed over the last six wonderful years. He loved his wife more than anything in the world. He will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra L. Pierce; and their five children, Alan (Nicole) Pierce, Aron (Ashley) Pierce, Adrian (Mark) Stutts, Abby (John) Krnel and Allisa (Tyler) Pierce. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, Alainna, Aeden, Adam, Easton, Karson, Eleanor, Jasmine, Ashton, Alysse, Aaron, Ally, Ryan, Avilynn, Nolan; and the family dog, LuLu; and two great–grandchildren, Allianna and Journii.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kneale Edward and Donna Jean Pierce; and grandson, Liam Krnel.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, April 11, from 5 to 6 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Reserve Organization of America, at www.roa.org; or Prostate Cancer Foundation, at www.pcf.org.
