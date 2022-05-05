Steve Guyton

Steve Guyton, 67, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.

Born on June 5, 1954, in Baltimore, Md., he was a son to the late Emmart and Nancy Via Guyton.

Steve grew up in the Baltimore area, moving to the Eastern Shore during high school. He moved to North Carolina approximately 25 years ago and met his beloved wife, Trudy.

Steve was an avid hunter, he particularly enjoyed turkey, deer and bird hunting. He also enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of New Covenant Fellowship Church. in Carthage. and was very involved with Sandhills Teen Challenge, Camp Duncan Baptist Girls and mission work both abroad and local flood relief efforts. He was also a MOPAR fan and was involved in a local car club.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 20 years, Trudy Guyton; daughter, Melissa Wetzel (Jeff); sons, Josh Guyton, Eric Guyton and Jacob Guyton; stepsons, Travis Van Winkle and Austin Van Winkle; grandchildren, Kayla Wetzel, Kylie Wetzel and Aaliayah Guyton; his sister, Christine Clark (Will); his mother-in-law, Maudena Morris, and his beloved American Bull Dog Bailey.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at New Covenant Fellowship, 1305 Hulsey Road, Carthage, NC 28327, with Rev. Lee McKinney officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve’s memory to Sandhills Teen Challenge, 444 Farm Life School Road, Carthage, NC 28327.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

