Spencer F. Roberts

Spencer Flack Roberts, 80, of Southern Pines, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Peak Resources in Carthage.
He was born on May 1, 1942 in Fort Washington, Pa., to the late Edgar J. and Doris Roberts. At the age of 12, his family moved to Binghamton, N.Y., where he was very active in school sports to include track and football. He was a graduate of Bucknell University.
After graduation he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served as a medivac pilot with the Marines, deploying to Vietnam for over 13 months.
Spencer met and later married Rita Goodwin when they were both working in marketing, while living in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was the co-owner of a Prysm marketing company, and sold window components to manufacturing companies for many years before moving to Pinehurst in 2009.
Spencer enjoyed golfing, gardening and was an avid reader. He and his wife were founding members of Trinity Christian Fellowship Church in Pinehurst.
Spencer’s brother, Edgar, passed the day after his death on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rita Roberts; three children, Spencer Roberts (Rianna), Susan Roberts Degen (John) and Michael Roberts (Anjelica); brother, Bill Roberts (Marti), sister-in-law, Carol Roberts; also survived by six grandchildren, Hannah, Madison, M.J., Liam, Chloe and Ford.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Christian Fellowship Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Spencer’s name may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; or Habitat for Humanity, 2268 N.C. 5, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
