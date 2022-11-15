Simpson Brown Jr., 80, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He was born on July 11, 1942, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Simpson Brown and the late Mary Jane Godden Brown. Simpson moved to the United States from Ireland in 1961.
He proudly joined and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, with the 1st Infantry Division (aka “The Big Red One”). After his military service he had a successful career in architectural aluminum in the N.Y. metropolitan area. Following his retirement, he relocated to Pinehurst in 1987 to enjoy two of his interests; harness racing and golfing. He enjoyed owning harness horses and training them at the Pinehurst Harness Track for many years. Simpson often enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with his wife, Carol. He was a devoted son, husband and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Brown; parents, Simpson and Nan T. Brown; brother, George Frederick Brown (MaryAnn Brown); niece, Kelly Brown; nephew, George Brown Jr.; and great-nephew, George Frederick Brown III. He is also survived by many cousins in England and Northern Ireland.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Simpson’s name to your favorite charity.
