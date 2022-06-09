Silbourne St. Arthur Clarke, 95, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Silbourne leaves to mourn his sons, Silbourne St. Arthur Clarke Jr. and Gavin Mhor Campbell Clarke; daughter-in-law, Maria Clarke; and stepchildren, H. Troye Davenport and Churchill Hornstein; and immediate relatives, James Johnson, John and Carol Johnson, Bobby and Lynne Johnson, Jon and Nichole Crow, of Scotland; the Campbell and Teese families, of Scotland and England, and the Mallison family, of North Carolina, and the Baptiste family, of Trinidad; and his surviving relatives in Jamaica.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Edith Stevenson Campbell Clarke (2006), of Scotland, and Gilliam Mallison Clarke (2010), of North Carolina.
Silbourne was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Kingston, Jamaica, to the late Lawrence Clarke and Agatha Roberts. He served as the first director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UN ECLAC) for 18 years, and as a diplomat, chargé d’affaires/counselor for Jamaica at the United Nations for 4 years, and advisor/consultant to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States for 6 years.
He served in the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, in the rank of sergeant (radar technician) in World War II. He earned his Doctor of Letters degree from the University of Oxford, England, with additional degrees from University of St. Andrews, Dundee, Glasgow, in Scotland, and University of London, England.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at Christ Church Anglican, 750 Fairway Drive, Southern Pines, NC 28387, on Thursday, June 16, at 2 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.