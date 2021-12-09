Shirley Sallee Groce, of Greenville, S.C., passed into God’s eternal care on Dec. 3, 2021.
Born Feb. 5, 1935, Shirley was the youngest of three daughters for Earl M. Sallee and Harriett R. Sallee of Chillicothe, Mo. She graduated from Chillicothe High School, in 1953, and following in her mother’s footsteps, went on to study at Lindenwood College (now University) in St. Charles, Mo.
In 1954, Shirley married Donald E. Groce of Mexico, Mo. Donald was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. The couple moved to southern California, where Donald was stationed and assigned to a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter squadron attached to the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. When Donald left the service, he joined Sikorsky Aircraft and he and Shirley made several moves between St. Louis, Mo. and Bridgeport, Conn., before settling in the Washington, D.C., area in the early 1960s.
Shirley and Donald had four children, Gregory Earl (Oakton, Va.), David Brian (Charleston, S.C.), Patricia Lynne (deceased in 2014), and Donald Keith (Greenville, S.C.); seven grandchildren, Rachel Chrobak (Charlotte), John Groce (Washington, D.C.), Emily Groce (Charleston, S.C.), Donald “DJ” Groce (Los Angeles, Calif.), Mary Brandon Groce (Raleigh), Hannah Groce (St. Louis, Mo.) and Olivia Groce (Spartanburg, S.C.); and Shirley was blessed with two great grandchildren, Hailey Chrobak and Collin Chrobak. Shirley was very close to her two older sisters and their families, Virginia Bierman (Escondido, Calif.) and Vivian Moyers (Fort Worth, Texas), both of whom preceded her in death.
Shirley’s parents instilled in her the importance of a relationship with Jesus Christ and an indelible sense of right and wrong. She was a loving and devoted wife, caring mother, generous grandmother, and endearing friend to many. Shirley faithfully supported Donald’s corporate career as a capable homemaker. She graciously hosted many elegant social events at her home and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at church, the Kennedy Center and the American Heart Association. Shirley was an active member of the Daughters of the America Revolution and researched and wrote extensively on family history.
Shirley and Donald retired to Pinehurst, in 1990, where they became active in the Fairwoods on Seven community and Community Presbyterian Church. Shirley enjoyed playing golf, card games and bowling, and never missed an opportunity to entertain her kids and grandkids at their home.
After Donald’s passing in 1997, Shirley met and wed Vernon Pherson of Pinehurst. They lived in Pinehurst and were married for 20 years.
Shirley’s family deeply appreciates the staff of The Woodlands at Furman and the compassionate caregivers in the final years of her life. The family is planning a private service in 2022 when Shirley will be reunited with Donald at his resting place in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: www.alz.org/donate.
A private, family-only, memorial will be held in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.