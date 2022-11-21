Shirley I. Furr

Shirley Irene Ammons Furr, 85, of Aberdeen, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She was born May 20, 1937, in Bennettsville, S.C., to the late Glennie and Eva McDaniel Ammons.
Irene is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William Reid Furr; infant son, William Lee Furr; sons, Carl Wayne Furr and Michael Stanley Furr. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Furr Ring (Lester); son, Jeffrey Reid Furr; daughter-in-law, Martha DeBerry Furr; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; special nieces, Rosa Ammons Jester and Judy Ammons Burgess; special nephew, Anthony Furr; special friend, Helen Warwick; dear family friend, Rick Jennings; her beloved cat, "Doody." She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Also, she was "Mama" to so many more who were not her biological children, all she loved dearly.
Irene grew up in a quieter time. She often shared fond memories of her childhood when on Sundays, after a hearty lunch at her grandma’s house, everyone gathered on the front porch sipping sweet tea, playing stringed instruments and singing old hymns. During adulthood she worked in the textile industry to help support her family. She will be remembered as a dear loving mother, a hard worker, and a woman who loved God and was always excited to go to church on Sunday mornings.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 217 S. Pinehurst St., Aberdeen, NC 28315, with Rev. Pam Mills and Rev. Horace Warwick officiating.
Burial will follow the service at West End Cemetery, 445 Knox Lane, West End, NC 27376.
Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
