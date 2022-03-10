Sheridan A. Jackson

Sheridan Anita Jackson, 60, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully into the arms of her savior Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

She was born in June of 1961, in Atlantic City, N.J., to the late Fred Nelson and Barbara Jean (nee Maness) Jackson. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing and spent her life caring for others. 

She is survived by her daughters, Emporia Riley, of Virgnia Beach, Va., and Sierra Johnson, of Greensboro; her son, Stephon Johnson, of Greensboro; sister, Tamara Jackson, of High Point; brother, Bryon Jackson, of Pinehurst; and eight grandchildren. 

Friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Galilee Baptist Church in West End, on Saturday, March 19, at 12 p.m. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.

Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Jackson family.

Online condolences may be left at www.pinesfunerals.com.

