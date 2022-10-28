Sheila Winstead

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Sheila Burdette Winstead, of Toccoa, Ga., passed peacefully to join her heavenly Father. With sadden hearts but joyful souls we celebrate the life of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was born here in Toccoa, Ga., and spent most of her life in Stephens County. She was preceded in death by her parents Terrell and Dartha “Dot” Burdette.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Bruce Burdette (spouse, Nina); three children, Cmdr. Robert Espenship (spouse, Traci), Dartha Espenship Cox (spouse, Ed), Christy Espenship Turk (spouse, Bill); five grandchildren, Jon, Katelyn, Sam, Logan, Courtney; and two great-grandchildren, Cash and Cole.
She was a member of the Jaycettes, Elks, Moose and VFW.
After returning to Stephens County, along with her family, she found a spiritual home at Sunshine United Methodist, a place full of people she loved and felt loved by.
An avid University of Georgia football fan, she loved her bulldogs. She also loved her animal companions, Mollie and Bandit, who preceded her, and Buddy who was her constant companion.
Graveside service will be held at Stephens Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Bill Hyndman officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in the Stephens Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be directed to The Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604, or www.cfnega.org, or your local animal shelter.
Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Sheila Burdette Winstead.
