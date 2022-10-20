Sheila Jessie MacLean Black Brewer, of Sanford, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Sheila was born in Scotland and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. She came to the area as a new bride in 1970, after meeting her husband while working as a librarian at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. He was serving in intelligence there for the U.S. Army.
Sheila was a longtime member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church, where she served as historian for many years. She was also a member of the North Carolina Presbyterian Historical Society.
Sheila was also the business manager of The Temple Theatre in downtown Sanford for decades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hector MacLean Black and Bessie Paterson Arnott Black; her husband of 42 years, Anthony (Tony) Clyde Brewer; brothers, James Arnott Black and David Mitchell Black.
Surviving relatives include her son, Andrew (Andy) James Brewer, of Raleigh; Karen Arnott Brewer, of Sanford; and sister, Mary Baillie Black, of Edinburgh, Scotland.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford. Burial will follow in Buffalo Cemetery and family will greet friends afterwards in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford 27330.
