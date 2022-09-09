Serena H. Wilson

Serena Hutchinson Wilson, 95, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at New Horizons-Limestone Nursing Home, Gainesville, Ga.
She was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Exway, and lived for most of her adult life in Southern Pines and Sanford, before moving to Gainesville, Ga., in 1991. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Calvin Hutchinson and Mordeci Hunsucker Hutchinson, and wife to her loving husband, James Franklin Wilson Sr.
Serena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Wilson Sr.; son, Jim Wilson; three brothers and two sisters.
Serena lived a full life with enthusiasm plus her sense of humor and high spirit brought a smile to everyone she met, leaving a lasting impression on them. Her stories and adventures that she shared will be remembered by all those who had the opportunity to hear her tell them. Even being confined in a nursing home her last few years never dampened her humor or spirit.
She will be truly missed by her family and every person who knew her.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Nancy Wilson, of Gainesville, Ga; granddaughters, Suzannah Nora Wilson, of Gainesville, Ga., Elizabeth Davies and husband, Corban, of Dawsonville, Ga.; three great-grandsons, Cody Thompson and wife, Anna Carson Thompson, of Gainesville, Ga., and Wilson Davies (Serena's “prince"), of Dawsonville, Ga.; great-great-granddaughter, Denver Thompson (Serena's “little princess"), of Gainesville, Ga.; and soon to arrive great-great-granddaughter, Sawyer Grace Thompson, of Gainesville, Ga.; niece, Nikki Smith and husband, Peter, Aberdeen; Serena's special friend, Lisa, of Gainesville, Ga.; Darla and Jessie, Serena's beloved four legged "great-granddaughters.”
Serena requested there be no memorial service but wants everyone to remember her in their own way by sharing their experiences with her and how she touched their lives with humor, laughter and a positive outlook.
