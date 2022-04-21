Sean P. Daugherty

Sean Patrick Daugherty, 12, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Yorktown, Va. He was born on Nov. 8, 2009, to Ramona Rivas and Timothy Daugherty.
Sean was a sweet, smart, loving boy who was very empathetic and he shared his love of life with everybody around him. He was an excellent student who loved Star Wars, video games and Disney. Sean was enamored by delight and enjoyment, he spread that vicariously to all in his vicinity that made the world a better place. All those who knew Sean were delighted by his amazing spirit and his loving kindness will stay with us forever.
Sean is survived by his loving parents, Jared and Ramona Rivas, and Timothy and Vivy Daugherty; his sister, Maria; and his brothers, Ethan and Hunter; grandmothers, Vija Studente, Gayle Daugherty and Sylvia Black; and his grandfathers, Ray Rivas and Alvin Shannon. Sean was also loved and will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Culdee Presbyterian Church, in Eastwood, on Thursday, April 21, at 2 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
