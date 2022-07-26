Scott D. Koehler

Scott David Koehler, 69, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home in Pinehurst, surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Murphy Koehler. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gwen Ensley Koehler; son, Jeffrey Scott Koehler and wife, Claire; daughter, Laura Gwen Martin and fiancé, Joseph Rosario; father, Lawrence Robert Koehler and stepmother, Jean Koehler; brothers, Timothy Koehler and wife, Sonya, Mark Koehler and wife, Sveta; sister, Mary Pat Whaley and husband, Bob; stepbrother, Alan Mierke and wife, Linda; grandsons, Finn Martin and Luke Koehler; as well as nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and extended family who loved him dearly.
A native of Butler, Pa., he was the son of Lawrence Robert Koehler and the late Patricia Murphy Koehler. He lived most of his life in the Greensboro area. He and his wife, Gwen, moved to the Sandhills in 2017, to be near the family of their daughter, Laura Martin, a PA practicing in the area.
Scott graduated from Butler High School and then Slippery Rock University. After moving to North Carolina, he worked in industrial and computer sales. He became a NC Licensed General Contractor and a kitchen and bath designer, certified by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). He worked with his brother, Tim Koehler, at My Dream Kitchen in Greensboro for several years. While in Greensboro, Scott was president of the Greensboro Builders Association, chairman of the Remodelers Council of the Greensboro Builders Association and was a founder of the Tour of Remodeled Homes. He has designed and produced over 500 kitchen and bathroom projects over 28 years. He was a fan of both contemporary and traditional design styles and his work includes projects for some of the most exclusive properties in North Carolina.
Scott took a break from the kitchen and bath industry and acquired new knowledge and expertise in emerging technologies including cloud computing and mobile business solutions. In 2013, he relaunched his design career and applied the technology to his new business, Dream Kitchen Builders, a design/build firm in Moore County. Scott has been a featured presenter at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show and at trainings around the country on subjects including mobile computing, cloud computing, kitchen automation and mobile apps. He was a contributing writer for industry trade magazines, serving on the Editorial Advisory Board of the Kitchen and Bath Business magazine. He served on Design Councils for Signature Kitchen Suite Appliances and Beko Appliances.
Scott gained a reputation as a nationwide tech guru while continuing to operate his own design business. He was held in high esteem by his kitchen and bath industry peers across the US and was considered to be a thought leader and an icon. He was beloved by the design community, known for his generosity, warmth and ‘creativity over competition’ spirit. One industry professional remarked, “The impact that Scott Koehler has made on the industry has touched so many, from individuals to global giants and ways in which people think about space.”
Even considering these accomplishments, the most remarkable thing about Scott Koehler was his family life. He devoted countless hours to his children, accompanying his son on dozens of Boy Scout treks and never missing a single one of his daughter’s soccer games. He supported his wife through every stage of her career as a professional. He was a dedicated provider, a fierce protector and a constant voice of reason. He was a gentle and loving Opa to his two grandsons. He guided both of his children to successful professional careers and aided them through many struggles. He was irreplaceable; there will never be another father or husband like him.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network through their website at PanCAN.org.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m., at The Congregational Church of Pinehurst UCC, 895 Linden Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. The family will receive friends beginning at noon until 1:45 p.m.
