Sarah W. Garrett, 91 of Southern Pines, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1931, in Walhalla, S.C., to the late Wesley T. and Inez White. Sarah was a volunteer registrar for the United States/South Carolina Selective Service of 1948. Sarah was the first woman elected to the Southern Pines Lions Club, where she served as secretary for many years. She also worked as a volunteer for Camp Dogwood for many summers, which was a camp for the visually impaired. Sarah also volunteered with Meals on wheels to serve her community.
Sarah had a heart of gold. She was an extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother. The foundation of our family: our love for her is endless. She was exceptionally loving, kind and compassionate. She was a woman of many diversified talents. She was fearlessly independent with a can-do attitude. She was an exceptional gardener, amazing cook and die-hard Clemson Fan.
“Her absence is like the sky, spread all over everything.” She will always and forever remain in our hearts and souls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Andrew Garrett; and three sons, Jim Garrett Jr., Wesley Garrett and Kevin Garrett.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol G. Grey (Jeff); grandchildren, Shane Garrett (Carrie), Samantha Atwater (Casey), Max Grey (Sarah) and Dawson G. Grey; and daughter-in-law, Catherine Garrett.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., at Bethesda Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Health Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-05.
