Sarah W. Garrett, 91 of Southern Pines, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1931, in Walhalla, S.C., to the late Wesley T. and Inez White. Sarah was a volunteer registrar for the United States/South Carolina Selective Service of 1948. Sarah was the first woman elected to the Southern Pines Lions Club, where she served as secretary for many years. She also worked as a volunteer for Camp Dogwood for many summers, which was a camp for the visually impaired. Sarah also volunteered with Meals on wheels to serve her community.

