Sarah S. Stancil

Sarah Slate Stancil, 91, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Steve Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., before the service at the church.
Mrs. Stancil was a very active member of the Taylor Memorial Baptist Church and the Roseland community where she lived for many years.
She was a graduate of Flora McDonald College. She also worked for 15 years at CP and L, and for 10 years as a hostess at the Comfort Inn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Stancil; her parents, Herman and Anna Slate; her sons, Dale Crouch and Joel Stancil, daughters, Robin Crouch and Mary Willie Babson; her sisters, Frances Oldham and Myrtle Teal, and a brother, Herman Slate Jr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Keith Hardin, of Carthage; a sister, Mary “Tut” Smith, of Statesville; manygrandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1791 Broad Ave., Rockingham, N.C. 28379.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
