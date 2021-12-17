Sarah E. Elliott

Sarah Elizabeth Elliott (“Polly”), 78, of Cameron, daughter of the late Jessie and Flora Elliott, was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Cameron, and departed this life Dec. 14, 2021, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Minister Elliot is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue Peterson (Danny) of Cameron; her granddaughter Tamika E. Peterson, of Conyers, Ga.; her grandson Peter G. Peterson II, of Charlotte; her adopted daughter Theresa “Stuff” Fox (Alexis Fox, Michael Fox, and Amia Fox); and her adopted son Donnell Holman. She also leaves two sisters, Louise Holman, of Washington, D.C., and Carrie Brown George (Will), of Gaffney, S.C.; two brothers, George Elliott (Carol), of Cameron, and Jessie Elliott of Vass; four adopted sisters, Geneva Davis, of Cameron, Mary E. Williams, of Cameron, Patsy Pender (James), of New York, N.Y., and Nellie Pearsall, of Goldsboro; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A public walk-thru viewing (everyone must wear a mask) will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. A wake will follow from 6-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m., Fryes Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1972 Lobelia Road, Vass. Burial at Fryes Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, in Vass.
Knotts Funeral Home of Sanford is serving the family.
