Sarah A. Abbott

Sarah Ann Barlow Abbott, 87, of Seven Lakes, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Sarah was born March 8, 1935, in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late Tate and Armelda Barlow.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 67 years, James H. “Jim” Abbott; daughter, Deborah Abbott-Brown and her husband, Kevan, of Colorado, and their son, Conor Abbott Brown; son, Jim Abbott and his wife, Deanna, of Nevada, and their daughters, Aspen Hixon and Olivia Abbott-Pisenti.
Sarah graduated with an Associate Degree in business administration from Mars Hill College. Both Sarah and Jim were avid golfers and long-term members of Beacon Ridge Golf Club. Sarah was a formidable golfer and bridge player, an expert seamstress and a stained glass artist.
She found great satisfaction and joy in comforting others and was a valued member of her church and community.
Prior to moving to Seven Lakes, Jim and Sarah lived in Cary, and for many years they spent summers in Banner Elk/Beach Mountain, enjoying the Appalachian Mountains where they were born and raised.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
