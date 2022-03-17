Sandra M. Hallet

Sandra May (Sawyer) Hallet, 81, of Whispering Pines, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at home, with her husband by her side. Sandy was born in Ayer, Mass., on Feb. 22, 1941, to Roland Willard Sawyer and Mary McVicar (Tagg) Sawyer.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Paul Hallet; children, Timothy Russell (Michelle) Hallet, of Lexington, S.C., Amy Beth Libonati, of Rocky Point, Susan Mary Froedtert, of South Butler, Pa., and Daniel Roland (Lisha) Hallet; grandchildren, Travis Hallet, Anthony, Erica and Jocelyn Libonati, Isabelle and Aiden Frodtert, Ella and Sophia Hallet. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Mal and Helen Hallet; and brother, David Sawyer.
Sandy grew up and went to school in Groton, Mass. She graduated from Groton High School in 1959, and Westbrook Junior College in 1962. In Groton, Sandy was in 4-H, Girl Scouts, captain of her high school basketball team and secretary of her senior class.
Sandy’s favorite saying was “scratch my back,” which she used throughout life. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Hallet, in West Groton, Mass., on Aug. 24, 1963, and remained married to Paul for over 58 years. Sandy put Paul through his last two years of his electrical engineering degree at U.Mass-Amherst. She was a loyal wife and mother in Sharon, Pa., Jefferson City, Mo., Athens, Ga., Vienna, Va., Franklin Park, Pa., Nashville, Tenn., and Jackson, Tenn. Supporting her husband in his work and her children in their education including tech school and college. Sandy was also a special grandmother to her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In 2001, Sandy and Paul retired to Whispering Pines, to spend time playing golf and seeing their kids and grandkids. She was very active in the Pinettes and Women’s Golf Association at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
