Samuel Crews Masten Jr., 94, of Gallimore Road, Ellerbe, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his residence.
Samuel was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Forsyth County, the son of Samuel C. Masten Sr. and Mazie Garrison Masten. Mr. Masten served in the United States Air Force, during the occupation of Germany, following World War II. He was also a veteran of the Korean War 1952-1954. He was a member of Jackson Springs Presbyterian Church, where he had been a member of the session and the choir.
He retired from State Farm Insurance Company after over 39 years of service as an agent. He was a 3rd degree Mason, former member of the Scottish Rite and Oasis Shriners Temple in Charlotte.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol Gallimore Masten; brothers, Joseph Elwood Masten and John Paul Masten; and a sister, Mary M. Linville.
He is survived by son, Bruce Anthony Masten, of California; daughter, Lisa K. Masten, of Charlotte; stepson, Randall Deaton, of Oak Island; nieces, Melissa Fidler, Cathy G. Harrell, Carla G. Stalls, Lisa Gallimore, Joan Gallimore and Lori G. Greene; nephew, Tim Linville; grandson, Eric Masten.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 13, at Jackson Springs Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Elizabeth Forester officiating. Interment will follow at Candor Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Briggs Candor Funeral Home is serving the Masten family.
Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.
