Samuel J. Lambert

Samuel Joseph Lambert, 73, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home in Pinehurst.

Sam was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Janice.

He was born Jan. 30, 1948, at Ferrell Hospital, in Eldorado, Ill., to Myrtle Bryan Lambert and J B Lambert. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley; his son, Travis; his father; his stepfather, Elbert Williams; and his mother. In addition to his wife; he is survived by his sister, Marilyn Mull, of Anna, Ill.; his daughter, Julie, and grandkids from Savannah, Ga.; and his son, Jeffrey, from Bahama.

Sam's careers and talents were many starting with 21 impactful years in the U.S. Army as a signal officer. After retiring from the army, he spent the next 30 years in various roles as a defense contractor, and raised cattle on his farm in Eastwood. He retired to Pinehurst, and began a conservancy of his land to protect its scenic and natural beauty for the generations that follow.

Sam was a consummate man of his word. Others constantly asked him for advice and solutions. From jumpmaster, to Desert Storm war hero and cowboy engineer, he spoke with authority; those lucky enough to know him were always able to find the perfect combination of both a good listener and a good talker.

His life celebration will be Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, with live virtual stream available from the Boles Funeral Home Facebook Page. We ask all attendees to wear masks during the service.

The family will receive guests at the funeral home immediately following the service, after which a reception will be held at his farm in Eastwood. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

