Samuel G. Davis

Samuel George Davis, 80, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Sam was born on Sept. 28, 1941, to David and Beatrice Davis in Dormont, Pa. After spending his early years growing up in Pittsburgh, he attended Bucknell University, where he became active in the Sigma Chi fraternity. He then served as an officer in the United States Army. He later received his master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, before moving to New York to pursue a career in financial consulting. Sam made lifelong friends through every chapter of his life.
On a trip to Syracuse, N.Y., Sam met his future wife of 51 years, Marcia. They later decided to settle in Syracuse, where Sam could pursue his doctorate, teach at the university and they could start a family. Sam and Marcia’s son, Christopher, arrived in December 1975, their best Christmas gift ever. Their daughter, Jennifer, joyfully arrived in April 1978. After receiving his Ph.D., Sam moved his family to State College, Pa., where he taught at Penn State University.
Sam, an avid fan of all Pittsburgh teams, became a huge Penn State fan and passed along his love for sports to his children, taking them to games to cheer on the football team. He also took in baseball and golfed as often as possible. He was a staple at Chris’ many baseball games and Jenn’s many soccer games, traveling far and wide to attend. As the kids grew older, Sam continued a career in consulting and moved back to New York, eventually starting his own business. He later moved the business to Florida and continued to help countless clients with their taxes, payroll and other endeavors.
Sam was a generous, intelligent, reserved man whose love of learning continued through his entire life. Throughout his career he embraced teaching countless students about math, computer science and life lessons. He never slowed down. It was hard to keep up when walking with him, which earned him his nickname ‘Roadrunner.’ He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, friend and teacher. He was devoted to family and friends and offered help to anyone who needed it. His support for those around was unwavering, and his heart was pure.
Sam was the beloved husband of Marcia (nee Letherland); loving father of Jennifer (Durham) and of the late Christopher (Suzanne) (Chagrin Falls, Ohio). He was an adoring grandfather of William and Adeline; devoted brother of Diane Shaheen (Father Joe) (Naples, Fla.), and Laila Corey (Naples, Fla.). He was the dear brother-in-law of Allan Letherland (Palm City, Fla.). Sam also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews including George (Lucy), David (Megan), Michael (Grisel), Jonathan (Brijette), Rebecca (Richard), Joseph (Pinky), Philip, the late Christy, and Carolyn.
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Sam’s life at Brownson Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, on Saturday, April 30. Visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following at the Pinehurst No. 9 Clubhouse, 1 Royal Troon Drive, Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sam’s name to LUNGevity, an organization that supports research for patients with lung cancer. Sam wore this bracelet every day in memory of his son, Christopher. Donations can be given online www.lungevity.org/donate or mail to LUNGevity, P.O. Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690. Donations can also be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Cancer Center at Duke University Medical Center. Checks can be made payable to ‘Duke University - Angels’ and mailed to DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or donate online at www.angelsamongus.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
