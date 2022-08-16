Samuel C. Remble

Rev. Samuel Charles Remble, 72, of Seven Lakes,transitioned to his heavenly home Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Samuel was born on March 22, 1950, in Shreveport, La., to the late Samuel Williams and Maggie Remble.
He graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. After college he was commissioned into the U.S. Army, retiring with rank of major after 22 years of combined active duty and National Guard Reserve service. He also retired from the federal government after 28 years of service. He became an ordained minister with First Baptist Church of Southern Pines, in August 2021, where he served as a lay minister. Samuel lived his life by his motto “faithful and grateful.”
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Alice Marie Remble; and their blended family of seven children (five daughters and two sons). He is also survived by four sisters and one brother; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other close family members. He was preceded in death by a daughter in 2014.
A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Southern Pines, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, from 10 to 11:15 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 19. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Interment with military honors will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
The family will return to the church for a repass following the interment at Pinelawn.
