Ruth H. Mills

Ruth Hearn Mills, of Pinehurst, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
She was born in Pinebluff, to William Frank Hearn and Ethel Perdue Hearn. Ruth graduated from Aberdeen High School, in Aberdeen, and received a B.S./B.A. degree from Roosevelt University, Chicago. In 1950 she married James R. Mills who was a student at Georgia Tech and originally from Charlotte.
Ruth and her husband moved to Houston, in 1972, after having spent several years in Atlanta, Ga,; Milwaukee; Beaumont, Texas; and Chicago. She held secretarial positions in River Oaks Bank and Riverway Bank (Compass), in Houston, until her retirement in 1994. Ruth and her husband move back to North Carolina in 2011.
Ruth loved being involved in some sort of hobby, including candle making, golf, baking and decorating cakes, taking banjo lessons, working on crafts with a group from Houston Post Oak YMCA and playing bridge.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Raymond (Virginia) Mills, of San Diego, Calif.; several adorable nieces, nephews and cousins; and many wonderful friends.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 63 years; three sisters, Dixie H. Elmore, Janie H. Brandon and Mary Frances Ramsey; and her brother, Robert F. Hearn.
Family will receive friends Tuesday Jan. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.