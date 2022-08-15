Ruth C. Warren

Ruth Carolyn Holland Warren, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
She was born in Sampson County, on Jan. 30,1935, to George Roscoe Holland and Lola Mae Lee Holland. Carolyn was the youngest of six children. She was raised on a farm and attended school in the Herring Community, where she excelled in academics and basketball, and met her future husband, James Albert Warren Sr.
Carolyn passed away two weeks short of her 70th wedding anniversary.
After Carolyn and Albert married, the couple moved to Charlotte, where their oldest, James Jr., was born. Albert was drafted and sent overseas. The young family was eventually reunited in Stuttgart, Germany, where Albert was stationed. Following Albert’s service, the family came back to Charlotte, where the couple lived and raised their children. In 1982, they moved to Greenville, S.C., for Albert's job, and later lived in Southern Pines, for over 25 years before coming back to Charlotte to be closer to their family.
Wherever Carolyn lived, she had many friends and served in many different churches. She never complained or raised her voice in anger, and rarely showed frustration or bad temper. She was patient, calm and a peacemaker. Even after the onset of Parkinson’s, she carried herself with dignity and grace for over 20 years.
She was a great homemaker, cook, mother and grandmother. Carolyn played games, created arts and crafts, and swam with all the grandkids until they were exhausted. She loved God, her family, friends, music, bridge and basketball. She was loved by all and will be missed every day.
Carolyn is survived by husband, Albert; and their three children, James Jr. (Brenda), Dean Anthony Warren (Lisa) and Karen Ruth Marcilliat (Kevin); 10 grandchildren, Carol Jones (Kevin), April Warren (Dave Clay), Amanda Hicks (Tim), Jenny Orkin (Kevin), Kevin Marcilliat (Lauren), Tom Warren (Rachel), Taylor Warren (Savanah), Jordan Warren (Quinn), Katie Warren and Mary Claire Warren. She also leaves 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her sister, Winnie Merrell; and her four brothers, Maurice, Murray, Monnie and Oscar.
There will be a private memorial service on Aug. 20.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service.
