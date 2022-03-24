Ruth B. Seevers, 96, of Jackson Springs, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Born in Johnsville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late S. Steele and Stella Alma Vickory Baker. In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, James Donald Seevers; her brother, Richard Baker; and sister, Helen Edler. She is survived by nieces and nephew.
Ruth was raised in Johnsville and after her high school graduation, she began working for North Electric as an engineering clerk. Over the years, she advanced within the company to becoming an engineer before retiring in 1987. Ruth and Jim settled in Jackson Springs ,and had been faithful members of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling the world, was an accomplished golfer and spent joyful hours tending to her flowers.
A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, March 31, at 1 p.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church Columbarium, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to American Heart Association, or to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
