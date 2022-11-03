Ruth B. Hellinger

Ruth Beal Hellinger, of Aberdeen, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
She was born Oct. 15, 1929, in Moore County. Ruth married Claude “Pete” Hellinger, of New York, on June 21, 1952.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Emma (Monty) Aycoth, of Thomasville; son, Kevin Hellinger, of Aberdeen (whose care allowed her to remain at home the past year); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with No. 6 on the way; sisters, Betty, Louise and Linda.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Pete Hellinger; son, Gene Hellinger; daughter, Debbie Meginnis; sisters, Mabel, Mozelle and Ruby; brothers, Tracy, Jimmy and Johnny; son-in-law, Bill Meginnis.
Although she will be missed, we are happy to know she and Daddy are RVing together again.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
