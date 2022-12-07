Rudolph N. Carlson Jr.

Rudy was born on Aug. 16, 1928, in Chicago, to the late Rudy and Freda Carlson. In addition to his parents, Rudy was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Barbara.
Rudy grew up on the South Side of Chicago, graduating from South Shore High School, and then Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. That diploma references an economics degree, yet those who knew Rudy recognize his learned skill was storytelling.
During the Korean War, he served in the Air Force as a cryptologist instructor, stationed in San Antonio. He enjoyed these puzzle solving skills throughout life, constantly solving a crossword or acrostic puzzle, and instilling a love of games in his children and grandchildren.
Rudy spent his professional career in advertising, first working his way up from the mail room at Tatham Laird. Favorite clients included Dial soap, Peter Pan peanut butter, the short-lived All-Pro cereal, and later in Grand Rapids, Mich., Old Kent Bank and the Grand Rapids Opera. He relished interacting with clients and coworkers, sharing experiences as examples for the next generations. Rudy took this talent into the classroom, when he taught at Grand Valley State College during the 1980s.
While working in the Tatham mailroom, Rudy made small talk with a new secretary, Barb Buschman. The conversation grew and Rudy and Barb were married in Buffalo, N.Y., on Nov. 3, 1956, his parents’ 33rd anniversary.
They settled in the Chicago area and began their family, first welcoming Chris and then Peter. The family made several moves before settling in East Grand Rapids, Mich., where the boys graduated from high school. Rudy enjoyed sporting activities, including sailing in Lake Michigan with Barb, even crewing in the Chicago-to-Mackinac race. Later in life, he completed the RAGBRAI bike ride, dipping his wheel in the Missouri River to start and the Mississippi River at the finish. Tennis and golf were favorite pursuits throughout life, and golf provided great memories with friends in Michigan, the Pinehurst area and at Mount Mitchell, where Rudy loved their mountain house and its expansive view.
Rudy is survived by sons, Chris, of Silver Spring, Md., and Peter (Connie), of Charlotte; along with grandchildren, Tyler and Elliot (Chris’ sons) and Elizabeth and Catherine (Peter's daughters). Additionally, Rudy is survived by his brother, Norman, of Kalamazoo, Mich., and his family.
The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided Rudy by the fourth floor medical nursing team at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehrst.
Rudy was proud to be a charter member of the Rotary Club of Pinehurst and the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the club at P.O. Box 388, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A family memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
