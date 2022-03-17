Rudolph Armbruster

Dr. Rudolph (Rudy) Armbruster Ed.D, 89, died March 15, 2022, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., and is now with his Heavenly Father.
Rudy, son of Rudolph and Theresa (Bohm) Armbruster, was born and raised in Detroit, Mich. After graduating from Detroit Northeastern High School, Rudy briefly attended Wayne State University, just prior to being drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After two years of service, Rudy moved back to Detroit, where he enjoyed working for Wrigley Super Market.
One day at the local horse track he placed a couple small wagers winning both races, including a daily double. He knew that these winnings were enough to return to college and re-enrolled at Wayne State University the next semester. Rudy went on to earn his bachelor's degree in elementary education and began his career as an educator with the Lakeview School District in St. Clair Shores, Mich. In his second year of teaching, Rudy fell in love with Joan (Bayne), a fellow teacher at Greenwood Elementary. They were married on Aug. 12, 1961, and were together for 59 wonderful years until Joan’s death in 2020. Four years into his first teaching position, Rudy was promoted to principal of Maple Park Elementary, in St. Clair Shores. Rudy and Joan quickly started their family, raising four children on the east side of Detroit and later Grosse Pointe Park.
He enjoyed coaching his sons baseball teams, taking the family on amazing camping trips across the United States every summer, bowling and, later in life, developed a passion for the game of golf and reading. While raising a family, Rudy went back to school to obtain his master’s degree and a Doctorate in Education. He later took an administrative position as principal of Pine Lake Elementary in the Bloomfield Hills School District, finishing his long career as a principal and counselor. Rudy also taught a few night classes at the local community colleges and was an adjunct professor at Wayne State University.
Upon retiring, Rudy and Joan traveled the world together and also followed his love of golf, moving to Pinehurst, where they lived for 20 years, before returning to Michigan in 2014.
Rudy was a very kind, caring and compassionate man. When Joan became ill, Rudy cared for her with the utmost devotion, even as his own health was declining. With the love, help and support from his children and other caregivers, Rudy was able to fulfill his wishes to remain at home.
Rudy was predeceased by his wife, Joan; brother, Ken; sister, Rose; brother-in-law, Vince; and his parents. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his children, Brad (Paula), Steve (Judy), Lynn (Joe) Baggot, Eric (Sara). Rudy will also be affectionately remembered by his 11 grandchildren, Emily, Anne, Grace, Ryan, Erin, Kyle, Allison, Gabriel, Anden, Leah and Shane; along with his dear brother, Rich (Cathy), and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 9:30 a.m., at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Mass will be streamed live @www.olsos.org. Rudy will join Joan at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich.
A special thank you to Rudy's oncologist Dr. Kahfri and his team. Also thanks to the wonderful caregivers that blessed Dad and allowed him to stay in his home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rudy’s name to either the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (www.ccalliance.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.