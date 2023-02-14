Ross Elwin Moreton, 82, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at his residence in Seven Lakes West.
He was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Watertown, N.Y., to the late George and Marian (Stillman) Moreton. Ross enjoyed a fulfilling career at Nova Southeastern University, as the dean of one of the doctoral programs.
He was a generous and caring person but, most importantly, his faith in Jesus Christ was evident in how he lived his life everyday. Ross was a faithful member of West End Presbyterian Church. Playing tennis, bowling and reading were some of his favorite hobbies. Most recently, he found camaraderie in boxing with other Parkinson’s friends.
Ross is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diane Lee (Paul) Moreton; three daughters, Tonya Boegel and husband, Jason, of Florida; Kristen Bechtol and husband, Bobby, of Florida; and Melody Moreton, of Seven Lakes; a son, Scott Moreton and wife, Emiko, of Florida; a sister, Carole Pegram, of Florida; five grandchildren, Jake Boegel, Taylor Boegel, Eva Bechtol, Kai Moreton and Zen Moreton. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. .Ross’ family will forever cherish his memories.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at West End Presbyterian Church, in West End
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ross Moreton memory to the West End Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 13, West End, NC 27376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.