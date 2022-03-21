Rosemary Virginia Roberts, 97, of Seven Lakes, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Fox Hollow Senior Living in Pinehurst.

Rosemary was born Aug. 2, 1924, in L’Anse, Mich., to the late Gladys and Gerald McKindles. Rosemary was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Big Ten football and basketball. She was a loving and kind person who could talk to anyone and made many friends.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her daughter, Ann McClamroch, of Virginia; grandchildren, Bryce McClamroch, of North Carolina, and Erin Glisson, of Virginia. She also has a great-granddaughter, Abby Glisson, of Virginia.

Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” Roberts; and her daughter, Patricia Lawrence.

Spring internment will take place in the L’Anse Evergreen Cemetery in L’Anse, Mich. The Reid Funeral Service and Chapel in L’Anse has been entrusted with local arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Rosemary Roberts to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles funeral home.

