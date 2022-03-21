Rosemary Virginia Roberts, 97, of Seven Lakes, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Fox Hollow Senior Living in Pinehurst.
Rosemary was born Aug. 2, 1924, in L’Anse, Mich., to the late Gladys and Gerald McKindles. Rosemary was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Big Ten football and basketball. She was a loving and kind person who could talk to anyone and made many friends.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her daughter, Ann McClamroch, of Virginia; grandchildren, Bryce McClamroch, of North Carolina, and Erin Glisson, of Virginia. She also has a great-granddaughter, Abby Glisson, of Virginia.
Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” Roberts; and her daughter, Patricia Lawrence.
Spring internment will take place in the L’Anse Evergreen Cemetery in L’Anse, Mich. The Reid Funeral Service and Chapel in L’Anse has been entrusted with local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Rosemary Roberts to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.