RoseMary Frances Hansult, 90, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She was born in Amityville, N.Y., to the late Jacob J. Fisher and Florence C. McCormack Fisher. RoseMary worked as a business manager for the Farmingdale School District on Long Island, N.Y., until her retirement in 1986.
She and her husband relocated to Pinehurst, where she worked for Robert Barrett, CPA for several years. She later followed her passion for sewing and teaching, and opened RoseMary’s Quilting Room. RoseMary was a skilled seamstress and quilter. She served as the president of the Sandhills Quilters Guild and, over the years, donated several quilts to serve charitable causes. In addition to her needlework, she also enjoyed playing golf and tennis, and was an avid reader. She will be dearly missed by family and friends and will remain forever in our hearts.
RoseMary was preceded in death by her husband, William George Hansult, of Pinehurst; and is survived by her son, Bill G. Hansult Jr., of Grover Beach, Calif.; her two daughters, Susan Jennings and her husband, R. Douglas, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Barbara Cunningham and her husband, Andrew, of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren, Traci Welsh, Trista Peck, Talia Jennings, Cameron and Will Cunningham; and three great-grandchildren, Asher, Samuel and Ryann Welsh.
A private graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Mausoleum in Southern Pines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the FirstHealth of the Carolinas- Reid Heart Center, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfurneralhome.com.
Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines is serving the family.
(1) comment
Wonderful woman and great quilting teacher. She will surely be missed my many, but especially missed by me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.