Rosemarie De Gregorio, 96, formerly of Nutley, N.J., passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Southern Pines.
Rosemarie De Gregorio was born Oct. 17, 1925, to Peter and Cecilia Calderone in Jersey City, N.J. Her family later moved to Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Forty Fort High School. Thereafter, she worked for Bell Telephone in Newark, N.J., where she met her husband, Vincent De Gregorio. They were married at St. Rose of Lima Church.
Rosemarie had a long career as a supervisor in communications with AT&T long lines in New York City, culminating her career at the World Trade Center, New York. After retirement, Rosemarie worked part time at Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley, volunteered for the Nutley Chapter of the American Red Cross and Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, N.J.
She then moved to Southern Pines, and resided at Penick Village.
Rosemarie felt fortunate to have enjoyed traveling around the world while she was “still able.” She enjoyed her flowers, being out in nature and her daily walks through the beautiful Nutley parks. She was well known for being an amazing cook and baker.
She was a beloved wife and mother. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Granito and son-in-law, James Granito, of Southern Pines; her son, Mark De Gregorio, of Loveland, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Vincent De Gregorio; and her brother, John Calderone, of Hollister, Calif.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June, 17, at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society of Nutley Family Service Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.