Rosa G. Scheyett

Rosa Gonzalez Scheyett, of Southern Pines, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, after a brief and brave battle with cancer.
Rosa was born on Aug. 28, 1932, to Silvestre and Bienvenida Gonzalez, in Lares, Puerto Rico. She studied biology, first at the University of Puerto Rico and then at Roanoke College, in Roanoke Va., graduating at the age of 18. She then earned an advanced degree in physical therapy from the Medical College of Virginia, now part of Virginia Commonwealth University.
While at the Medical College she met the love of her life, Walter Scheyett, and they married on Oct. 4, 1953. They lived in Glen Burnie, Md., and had two daughters, Anna Marie and Juanita Marie.
Rosa had a long and successful career as a physical therapist, and also provided trainings and taught courses on the topic, specializing in therapy for the back. She practiced in Virginia, Maryland, and later in Michigan.
After retiring, Rosa and Walter moved to Traverse City, Mich., where they loved the beautiful scenery and the outdoor activities. They enjoyed travel, and Rosa also spent much of her time painting in oils. She painted many beautiful still lifes and landscapes, and exhibited her work on occasion in local art shows. She took great pride in her art, but her greatest joy was as a wife, mother, and grandmother to her three grandchildren Nora, Amanda and Adrian.
Rosa and Walter moved to Pinehurst and then Southern Pines, over 20 years ago, enjoying the golf, the weather, and the wonderful friends they made, particularly in the Midlands community. In 2019 they moved to Pine Knoll, at St. Joseph of the Pines, where they made many additional friends and always appreciated the kindness of the staff.
Rosa’s warm and sweet disposition was loved by everyone who met her, and she will be deeply missed.
Rosa was predeceased by her parents. Her beloved husband of 69 years ,Walter, died two days following her death.
She is survived by her sister, Wilma Lluberas; and brother, Juan Gonzales; her two children, Anna Scheyett (Stephen Lay) and Juanita McCarron; and her three grandchildren, Nora Simmons (Drew Miller), Amanda (Sawyer) Lay-Walters, and Adrian Cheng.
A joint memorial mass for Col. and Mrs. Scheyett will be celebrated in the Chapel of Pine Knoll, at St. Joseph of the Pines, on April 15, at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
