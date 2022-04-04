Ronnie R. Milligan Sr.

Ronnie Rich Milligan Sr., 89, died Friday, April 1, 2022.
Dr. Milligan was born in Fayetteville on Oct. 6, 1932, the son of the late Arlington Rich and Lillian Hall Milligan, of Fayetteville. He was predeceased by his brother, Fletcher A. Milligan; and sisters, Beaddy M. Farrell, Mafalda M. Langdon and Colleen M. Ling.
He is survived by his wife, Betty S. Milligan; son, Ronnie Rich Milligan Jr. (Richy); daughter-in-law, Leslie C. Milligan; grandson, Ronnie Rich Milligan III (Rich); and granddaughter, Georgia Stuart Milligan.
Dr. Milligan served in the United States Army’s Medical Field Service School (Dentistry) during the Korean War, and was a graduate of Fayetteville High School, the University of North Carolina and UNC’s Dental School. He built and owned a very successful dental practice for over 32 years, where he served three generations of friends, neighbors and family members on the northside of Fayetteville.
Dr. Milligan was a devout Christian who was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Prime Time Sunday School class, in Greenville. He was a prior lifetime deacon at the First Baptist Church, when he lived in Fayetteville. He loved and adored his wife, Betty, and was a model father and grandfather.
He had a passion for music, playing trumpet for the Greenville’s Upstate Senior Band and Carolinians Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Milligan also loved cooking “No. 1 fried chicken” for his family and friends, as he often competed in cooking chicken with his son, Richy. Dr. Milligan also coached his son and many of his childhood friends youth football, several of whom played Division 1 college and the professional ranks; he loved his Tar Heels on the grid iron, dearly.
Prior to moving to Greenville, S.C., to be with his son and family, Dr. Milligan and his wife, Betty, retired to West End, in Seven Lakes West near Pinehurst, where they spent 18 wonderful years enjoying Lake Auman and making lifetime friends. While living in the Pinehurst area, he also enjoyed playing trumpet as a member of the Moore County Concert Band. When entertaining in his home there, his guests and friends could always count on exiting the house to the tune of “Happy Trails,” written by Dale Evans, and sung by Dale and her husband, Roy Rogers.
Dr. Milligan was a quiet, gentle, soft-spoken man who was admired, respected and loved by many. His legacy of kindness will be felt and remembered for many years by those who knew him.
A celebration of life will take place at the First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, S.C., on Friday, April 15. Visitation will be from 12:15 to 1 p.m., with the service immediately following. The visitation and service will take place in the main sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Transforming the Heart of the City – Building Campaign at First Presbyterian Church (www.firstpresgreenville.org/give/building-campaign), or the charity of one’s choice.
